(Corrects story from April 20 clarifying that company's unit resolved to pay dividend, not the company itself)

May 17 Wistil SA:

* ITS UNIT'S, ZAKLADY PORCELANY STOLOWEJ LUBIANA SA, GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVES TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 12.31 ZLOTY PER SHARE