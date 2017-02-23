Feb 23 Wix.Com Ltd
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with
global creative community
* Wix.Com Ltd- increasing its revenue outlook by
approximately $8 million to $417 - $419 million for 2017 as
result of deal
* wix.com ltd- increasing its collections outlook by
approximately $9 million to $461 - $467 million for 2017 as
result of deal
* Wix.com Ltd- decrease fy17 free cash flow outlook by
approximately $8 million to $63 - $64 million
* wix.com ltd- Angelo Sotira, co-founder and CEO of
DeviantArt, will join Wix management team as part of deal
* Wix.Com Ltd- all employees of DeviantArt will join Wix
* Wix.Com Ltd- acquired 100 percent DeviantArt's capital
stock in exchange for about $36 million in cash, including
approximately $3 million of assumed liabilities
