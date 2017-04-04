BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 Wizit Co Ltd :
* Says its previously announced 3.6 million common shares have been subscribed on April 4
* Says it has raised 4 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GwG9Au
Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing