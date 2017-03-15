March 15 WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS acquires Healthhelp

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - consideration for transaction is $95.0 million excluding adjustments for cash, debt and working capital

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd- acquisition of healthhelp is expected to contribute approximately $2.3 million in revenue for wns in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings excluding approximately $1.4 million of one-time transaction costs

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - has funded acquisition primarily with long-term debt