a day ago
BRIEF-WNS announces fiscal 2018 Q1 earnings, revises full year guidance
July 20, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-WNS announces fiscal 2018 Q1 earnings, revises full year guidance

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wns (Holdings) Ltd

* WNS announces fiscal 2018 first quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q1 revenue $180.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.6 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $693 million to $723 million

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd quarterly diluted earnings per ADS of $0.32

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.45

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd quarterly non GAAP revenue less repair payments of $175.3 million, up 24.5 percent from $140.8 million in Q1 of last year

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $693 million and $723 million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd sees fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per ADS to be in range of $1.89 to $2.04

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd sees fiscal 2018 revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $693 million and $723 million

* WNS (Holdings)- revised guidance for year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 20 percent to 25 percent, or 19 percent to 25 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $162.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $695.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd sees fiscal 2018 adjusted net income (ANI) to range between $98 million and $106 million versus $92.2 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

