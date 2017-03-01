March 1 Wockhardt Ltd:

* Says USFDA issued a warning letter to Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a stepdown subsidiary of company

* Says current portfolio of company will continue to be made available in market

* Says new approvals will be withheld till resolution

* Says company has already initiated appropriate measures since last several months to address the issues raised by USFDA