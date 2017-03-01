US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 1 Wockhardt Ltd:
* Says USFDA issued a warning letter to Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a stepdown subsidiary of company
* Says current portfolio of company will continue to be made available in market
* Says new approvals will be withheld till resolution
* Says company has already initiated appropriate measures since last several months to address the issues raised by USFDA Source text: bit.ly/2lbXlGX Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)