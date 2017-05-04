May 4 Wockhardt Ltd

* March quarter consol net loss 1.74 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 9.20 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees

* Says board approved issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis up to 12 billion rupees

* Says approved raising of funds by way of equity shares up to INR 10 billion

* Says growth in UK in current year remained subdued due to polito-economic adversities