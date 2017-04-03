US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 3 Wockhardt Ltd
* Says Wockhardt receives acknowledgement of its breakthrough superdrug antibiotic WCK 5222 for phase iii clinical trial from us fda
* Says WCK 522 is a comibination of Zidebactaqm and Cafepime
* Says WCK 5222 is used for treatment of pneumonia Source text: (bit.ly/2o16O3Y) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)