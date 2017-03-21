March 21 Wockhardt Ltd

* Says FDA approved ANDA of piperacillin and tazobactam for injection usp, 40.5 g/vial, pharmacy bulk package submitted by co's unit

* ANDA was determined to be therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) Zosyn for injection 40.5g/vial