July 28, 2017 / 1:21 PM

BRIEF-Woden Venture Capital says intends to make a private placement of $1 million

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Woden Venture Capital Corp

* Woden Venture Capital Corporation: acquistion of ACCUM Therapeutics - qualifying transaction - change of name -consolidation - concurrent private placements - loan to the target

* Woden Venture Capital Corp - concurrently with completion of its qualifying transaction, corporation intends to make a private placement of $1 million

* Woden Venture Capital - agreed to acquire ACCUM Therapeutics shares for consideration of $4.5 mln paid by issuance of 45 mln common shares post-consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

