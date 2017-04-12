New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Wolford AG:
* Revises guidance for 2016/17 financial year and planning for following years
* Company plans to generate positive operating results again in 2018/19 financial year
* Updated medium-term planning focuses on sustainably improving cost structures with objective of making company profitable again
* Against backdrop of current difficult market environment, latest planning assumptions foresee moderate revenue growth of individual sales channels
* Time frame of two years is stipulated to implement measures designed to improve earnings
* Expects to allocate provisions in 2016/17 financial year in range of 7 million to 9 million euros ($7.42 million - $9.55 million) for impairment losses and restructuring measures in addition to operating losses amounting to 8 million to 10 million euros
* In order to ensure a sustainable financing structure, management board of Wolford AG is currently examining various suitable equity capital measures with its core shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.