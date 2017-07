July 11 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG

* Secures Financing Until June 2018

* Has Also Agreed to Be Granted Bridge Financing of Up to Eur 10 Million to Cover Its Peak Seasonal Liquidity Requirements

* Agreed With Its Banking Partners to Have Its Lines of Credit Extended Up Until June 30, 2018

* IS ACTIVELY SUPPORTING PROCESS INITIATED BY MAIN SHAREHOLDERS TO SELECT INVESTORS INTERESTED IN PURCHASING A MAJORITY STAKE IN WOLFORD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)