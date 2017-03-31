March 31 Wollongong Coal Ltd

* Update on litigation re coal claims and corporate guarantee commission

* Also dismissed claim brought by Gujarat NRE Coke against Wollongong Coal and Wongawilli in relation to alleged corporate guarantee commission payments

* Consider there is little likelihood of recovery as Gujarat NRE Coke has filed application with National Company Law Tribunal

* Application with National Company Law Tribunal for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process

* Refers to legal proceedings involving co and unit in respect of claim for monies owed by Gujarat NRE Coke for sale and supply of coal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: