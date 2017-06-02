BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 2 Wollongong Coal Ltd-
* Provider of mining services to wongawilli coal at wongawilli colliery has been placed into voluntary administration at 31 may 2017
* Wongawilli Colliery has temporarily ceased operations
* John Mcinerney and Said Jahani were appointed joint and several administrators of sbd services
* Administrators advised that they have stood down contractor's workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention