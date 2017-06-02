June 2 Wollongong Coal Ltd-

* Provider of mining services to wongawilli coal at wongawilli colliery has been placed into voluntary administration at 31 may 2017​

* ‍Wongawilli Colliery has temporarily ceased operations​

* ‍John Mcinerney and Said Jahani were appointed joint and several administrators of sbd services​

* ‍Administrators advised that they have stood down contractor's workforce