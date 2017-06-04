BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties requests for trading halt
Request For Trading Halt
June 4 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
($1 = 6.8085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 A California state judge said on Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact information, the city attorney said.