BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has used 33.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 4.55 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinsee: bit.ly/2kTGVmj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)