March 28 Wolseley Plc
* Results for the half year ended 31 January 2017
* Interim dividend up 10.2 percent to 36.67 pence per share
* H1 revenue 8,461 million stg versus 6,795 million stg year
ago
* HY trading profit 515 million stg versus 412 million stg
year ago
* HY US revenue growth of 9.9% at constant exchange rates.
* In US, residential and commercial markets remained good
and industrial markets improved but were still negative - ceo
* UK transformation programme has started well, making good
progress clarifying our customer propositions, simplifying our
logistics network
* Concluded our review of nordic operating strategy and
identified a clear and executable plan to return business to
profitable growth
* Whilst group will be known as ferguson plc going forward
we will continue to use wolseley name in uk and canada
* Like-For-Like revenue growth since end of period has been
about 4.5 per cent for group and 5.5 per cent in USA
* Expect group to make further progress in second half
