March 28 Wolseley Plc

* Results for the half year ended 31 January 2017

* Interim dividend up 10.2 percent to 36.67 pence per share

* H1 revenue 8,461 million stg versus 6,795 million stg year ago

* HY trading profit 515 million stg versus 412 million stg year ago

* HY US revenue growth of 9.9% at constant exchange rates.

* In US, residential and commercial markets remained good and industrial markets improved but were still negative - ceo

* UK transformation programme has started well, making good progress clarifying our customer propositions, simplifying our logistics network

* Concluded our review of nordic operating strategy and identified a clear and executable plan to return business to profitable growth

* Whilst group will be known as ferguson plc going forward we will continue to use wolseley name in uk and canada

* Like-For-Like revenue growth since end of period has been about 4.5 per cent for group and 5.5 per cent in USA

* Expect group to make further progress in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: