BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Wolters Kluwer Nv:
* 2016 full-year report
* Outlook 2017: expect mid-single digit growth in diluted adjusted EPS in constant currencies
* Proposed full-year total dividend of 0.79 euros per share, up 5 pct
* FY adjusted operating profit margin up 70 basis points to 22.1 pct
* Share buyback 2016-2018: 200 million euros completed in 2016
* FY adjusted operating profit 950 million euros ($1.00 billion) versus 936 million euros in Reuters Poll
* FY adjusted net profit 618 million euros versus 602 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Outlook 2017: adjusted operating margin: 22.5-23.0 percent
* Outlook 2017: adjusted free cash flow 675-725 million euros
* Outlook 2017: ROIC >9 percent
* Outlook 2017: legal & regulatory: we expect organic revenue decline, in line with 2016 trend
* Outlook 2017: legal & regulatory: we expect organic revenue decline, in line with 2016 trend

* For 2017, we intend to set the interim dividend at 25 pct of prior year total dividend
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business