BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated

July 28 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* Full-Year Outlook Reiterated.‍​

* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​

* H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​2.17 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.16 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 ORDINARY EBITDA PROFIT EUR 450‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 435 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR ‍​287 MILLION VERSUS EUR 274 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.20 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER.

* FOR 2017 LEGAL & REGULATORY: WE EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE, IN LINE WITH 2016 TREND