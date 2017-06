May 10 WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

* FIRST-QUARTER ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN STABLE

* FIRST-QUARTER REVENUES UP 3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY

* SHARE BUYBACK 2016-2018: EUR 100 MILLION ($108.9 MILLION) COMPLETED IN 2017 TO DATE

* NET-DEBT-TO EBITDA RATIO 1.6X AS OF 31 MARCH, 2017.

* EXPECT TO DELIVER SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH, TO DRIVE FURTHER MARGIN IMPROVEMENT, AND TO GROW DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS AT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RATE IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* CONFIDENT IN OUR OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2017 - CEO

* REFINED GUIDANCE FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (FROM PREVIOUSLY: >9 PCT)

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 22.5 PCT-23.0 PCT

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW EUR 675-725 MILLION

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL 9.5 PCT-10.0 PCT

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)