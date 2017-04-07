April 7 Wolters Kluwer Nv

* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services

* Wolters Kluwer- envisaged sale of unit is expected to have a slightly dilutive effect on adjusted earnings per share

* Wolters Kluwer-entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital to sell transport services unit following binding offer of about eur 82 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: