French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 7 Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting :
* Wolters kluwer reaches agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Deal for eur 300 million in cash
* Deal is expected to have positive but immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings in first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane