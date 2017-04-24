April 24 Wolters Kluwer Nv:

* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

* Wolters Kluwer NV - intends to mitigate expected dilution to adjusted earnings per share through share buybacks

* Wolters Kluwer NV - has retained Evercore as financial advisor to assist in its review of strategic alternatives for Corsearch