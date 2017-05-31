May 31 Wolverine World Wide Inc

* Wolverine worldwide announces agreement to license the stride rite brand and creation of the wolverine children's group

* Wolverine world wide inc - under agreement, vida shoes international will become global stride rite brand licensee for footwear and other products

* Wolverine world wide inc - creation of wolverine children's group to develop and grow children's category for portfolio of brands