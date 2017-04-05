US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 5 Wonderla Holidays Ltd
* Says to start park in Chennai with estimated project cost of about 3.5 billion rupees
* Says project is at concept stage
* Says still engaged in talks for buying the required land parcel Source text: bit.ly/2nISABK Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)