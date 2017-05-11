BRIEF-Pivot Technology launches normal course issuer bid
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid
May 11 Wonders Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pBbzON
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid
* Refers to article entitled “JAG targets RM100m by year-end” in New Straits Times on 15 June 2017