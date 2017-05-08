BRIEF-MTG to acquire U.S. cross platform games firm Kongregate
* MTG to acquire U.S. cross platform games publisher & developer Kongregate
May 8 Wonik IPS Co Ltd :
* Says it sighed a 40.25 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OLKLro
* Syndicate of lending banks of EMTS Nigeria exercised their enforcement rights and initiated share transfer