May 10 Woodrose Ventures Corp

* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.

* Woodrose Ventures - Entered into an amendment to its share exchange agreement dated March 10, 2017 to acquire all of shares of Novoheart Holdings Ltd.

* Woodrose Ventures - As per amendment, co will now issue 68,634,800 post-consolidation shares for all of issued and outstanding shares of Novoheart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: