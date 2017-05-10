BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent
May 10 Woodrose Ventures Corp
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Woodrose Ventures - Entered into an amendment to its share exchange agreement dated March 10, 2017 to acquire all of shares of Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Woodrose Ventures - As per amendment, co will now issue 68,634,800 post-consolidation shares for all of issued and outstanding shares of Novoheart
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.