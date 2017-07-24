FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
Sports
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc

* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.1 billion

* Q3 sales $549 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Woodward Inc says aerospace segment net sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $356 million, compared to $309 million for prior year Q3

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.