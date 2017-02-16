Feb 16 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Unaudited interim group results 25 December 2016, cash
dividend declaration and changes to the board of directors
* Group sales increased by 6.7 pct to 37.8 billion rand
* Earnings per share increased by 36.0 pct
* Adjusted diluted heps declined by 2.4 pct.
* Gross margin declined by 0.4 pct to 47.7 pct,
* Comparable store costs increased by 2.4 pct
* Economic and market conditions are expected to remain
difficult into second half of financial year
* Expect growth for group in second half in each market to
be in line with growth in first half.
