New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 2 Woolworths Ltd
* Q3'17 Australian food sales up 5.1% to $9.3 billion with comparable sales growth of 4.5%
* "Due to investment we are undertaking as part of our revised plan, we expect Big W to report loss before interest and tax of $115-135 million for H2'17"
* On an easter adjusted basis, Q3 total sales increased by 5.6% and comparable sales grew by 4.5%.
* Petrol sales for quarter were $1.2 billion, an increase of 14% on prior year
* Q3 New Zealand food sales increased 2.1% on previous year to NZ$1.6 billion
* Big W sales declined by 8.6% in the third quarter
"Expect to see further improvements in stockloss in second half, however, this may be partially offset by impact of continued input cost price increases"
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.