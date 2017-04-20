Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 21 Woolworths Ltd
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.
* Woolworths will be able to conclude proposed transaction with home consortium without consent of lowe's
* Lowe's is now required to sell its shares in joint venture co, Hydrox Holdings Pty for a value determined by a third-party independent expert as at 18 jan 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation