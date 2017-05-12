BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 12 Wooridul Huebrain Ltd :
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Lm5mB2
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20