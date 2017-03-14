March 14 Work Service SA:

* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations

* Agreement has been concluded in connection with proceedings ongoing before Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on approval of prospectus made for unit's IPO

* Under the agreement the company in period of 12 months starting on a day following date of unit's IPO, shall not offer and sale of unit's shares

* The company owns now 7.6 million shares of Exact Systems representing 69.09 pct of stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)