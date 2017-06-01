June 1 Workday Inc

* Workday announces fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $479.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Raising our fiscal 2018 outlook and are now expecting subscription revenue of $1.705 to $1.720 billion, or growth of 32 pct to 33 pct​

* ‍Expect our Q2 subscription revenue to be between $420 and $423 million, or growth of 37 pct to 38 pct​

* Qtrly ‍subscription revenues of $399.7 million, up 42.7 pct year over year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: