May 4 Workiva Inc
* Workiva announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.64 to $0.69
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.31 to $0.32
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $1.08 to $1.13
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $48.1 million to $48.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $204 million to $206 million
* Q1 revenue $51.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $204.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
