Feb 24 Workspace Group Plc:

* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg

* Building is being acquired at a capital value of 1,063 stg per sq.ft. And a net initial yield of 4.6 pct

* Transaction will be funded from existing facilities