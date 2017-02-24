BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Workspace Group Plc:
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg
* Building is being acquired at a capital value of 1,063 stg per sq.ft. And a net initial yield of 4.6 pct
* Transaction will be funded from existing facilities
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND