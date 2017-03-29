BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Workspace Group Plc:
March 29 Workspace Group Plc:

* Exercised its option to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy Street, W1, for 98.5 mln pounds from Arup
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.