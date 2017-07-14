FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Workspace says records strong customer demand in Q1

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc

* Strong customer demand in Q1, with enquiries averaging 1,055 per month (FY 2016/17: 1,060) and lettings averaging 95 per month (FY 2016/17: 99)

* Q1 LTV ratio of 21% at 30 June 2017, with cash and undrawn facilities of £79m

* "Had a very busy and successful start to new financial year with robust demand from customers"- CEO

* Net debt increased by £194m to £436m at 30 June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sWgZ9H Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

