BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 World Acceptance Corp:
* Files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* World Acceptance Corp says intends to cooperate with the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ regarding internal investigation
* World acceptance says as result of ongoing investigation, currently unable to file form 10-K until more information becomes available pursuant to investigation
* World acceptance says expects to file the form 10-K by June 29, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2stBVIy) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28