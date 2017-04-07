BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 7 Euronext:
* As of April 13 ordinary shares issued by World Art Net Group will be delisted from Marche Libre
* Delisting of World Art Net Group follows decision of compulsory liquidation returned by the District Commercial Court of Luxembourg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION