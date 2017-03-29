BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - WWE shop will launch local, e-commerce experience in india for first time, beginning April 3
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - launch of wweshop.in is result of a license agreement between wwe and e-commerce partner, souled store
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results