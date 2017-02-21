Feb 21 Worldline Sa

* FY net income group share 144.2 million euros ($152.10 million) versus eur 103.4 million year ago

* FY revenue 1.30 billion versus 1.23 billion year ago

* FY free cash flow 140.4 million versus 128.5 million year ago

* Expects for 2017 to achieve an organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of approximatively +3.5 pct for full year, with H2 2017 at +5 pct to +7 pct

* Targets in 2017 to generate a free cash flow of between 160 million euros and 170 million euros, including around 20 million of synergy implementation costs

* Targets 2017 OMDA margin between 20.0 pct and 20.5 pct