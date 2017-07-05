FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv
July 5, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc

* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of possible offer

* Total value to Worldpay shareholders would be £3.85 per Worldpay share comprising 5 pence dividend payment and £3.80 per Worldpay share under terms of potential merger

* Under terms of potential merger, shareholders of Worldpay would receive for each share in Worldpay £0.55 in cash and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares

* Worldpay shareholders to be entitled to cash dividend of 5 pence per Worldpay share, in place of anticipated interim dividend payment

* Combined group is expected to benefit from its strong presence and substantial opportunities in integrated payments and global ecommerce

* Worldpay's current trading and outlook for half year is in line with Worldpay's management expectations

* Worldpay and Vantiv have identified substantial opportunities for cost synergies, which support significant potential shareholder value creation

* Following completion of potential merger, Worldpay shares will be delisted from London Stock Exchange

* Discussions between parties remain ongoing regarding other terms and conditions of potential merger

* Following completion of potential merger, Worldpay shareholders would own about 41% of share capital of combined group on fully diluted basis

* Combined group will be led by Charles Drucker as executive chairman and co-CEO and Philip Jansen as co-CEO, with Stephanie Ferris as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

