May 16 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc

* Says it scraps share private placement due to changes in regulations and market environment

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.52 million) in Suzhou-based investment firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qnAZ6J; bit.ly/2rbMSxr

