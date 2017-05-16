BRIEF-eMagin files for mixed shelf of upto $80 mln
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
May 16 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc
* Says it scraps share private placement due to changes in regulations and market environment
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.52 million) in Suzhou-based investment firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qnAZ6J; bit.ly/2rbMSxr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell