* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 WideOpenWest Inc:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans
* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023
* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.