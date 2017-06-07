June 7 BCE Inc:

* Wow Unlimited Media and Bell Media announce strategic partnership in kids and youth entertainment

* Wow Unlimited Media - ‍wow will issue 3.4 million common voting shares in capital of Wow to Bell Media at a deemed price of $2.00 per share​

* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - Wow proposes to acquire a category b specialty service from Bell Media in exchange for equity in Wow​