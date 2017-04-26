April 26 Wow Unlimited Media Inc:

* Wow Unlimited Media announces financial results for fiscal year end 2016

* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly loss per share $2.30

* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly revenue C$3.45 million versus c$3.54 million

* Announcing forthcoming departure of company's chief financial officer, Bryant Pike

* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - appointment of Wow's VP of finance, Christine Read, to position of interim CFO effective immediately

* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - Pike will remain with co in a consulting capacity to assist with transition to a successor CFO until may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: