BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA
* SAYS ITS UNIT GRUPA WIRTUALNA POLSKA S.A SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT INVOLVING PURCHASE OF 6.31 PERCENT IN ESKY.PL AT 15.6 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29