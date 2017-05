Feb 24 Wpp Aunz Ltd

* FY net profit for year attributable to members reported up 204.67 pct to $55.1 million

* FY revenues from ordinary activities up 90.40 pct to $902.6 million

* Says as a standalone business, in 2017, company is expected to deliver mid single digit growth in headline earnings per share

* Final dividend of 3.9¢ per security declared subsequent to 31 december 2016